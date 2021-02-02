IND USA
Naveen Polishetty plays disgruntled IT employee TJ in the web series, What’s Your Status.(Cheers! / YouTube)
tamil cinema

Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam

  • The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:51 PM IST

The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.

Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty played a rookie detective who goes on to crack the biggest case of his life in Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, which was praised by audiences and critics alike..

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film was co-written by Naveen, who went on to play the titular and won praise from all quarters. The remake is being directed by Manoj Beedha, who made his directorial debut with Vanjagar Ulagam. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised in the course of a few weeks.

Santhanam, who recently wrapped up shooting for Parris Jeyaraj, will finish shooting for the remake in two schedules.

There are also reports that Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya might be remade in Hindi. Sources close to the producer of the original have confirmed that talks have been initiated for a Hindi remake. The project might take off early next year.

The sources further added that Naveen Polishetty, who made a strong mark as Acid in Chhichhore, might reprise his own role in the Hindi remake. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.


Topics
naveen polishetty agent sai srinivas athreya

Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
Rajinikanth had to be hospitalized over the issue of fluctuating blood pressure.
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
Master movie review: Vijay stars in the year's first masala action film.
Vijay in a still from Master.
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
