Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam

The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.

Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty played a rookie detective who goes on to crack the biggest case of his life in Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, which was praised by audiences and critics alike..

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film was co-written by Naveen, who went on to play the titular and won praise from all quarters. The remake is being directed by Manoj Beedha, who made his directorial debut with Vanjagar Ulagam. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised in the course of a few weeks.

Santhanam, who recently wrapped up shooting for Parris Jeyaraj, will finish shooting for the remake in two schedules.

There are also reports that Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya might be remade in Hindi. Sources close to the producer of the original have confirmed that talks have been initiated for a Hindi remake. The project might take off early next year.

The sources further added that Naveen Polishetty, who made a strong mark as Acid in Chhichhore, might reprise his own role in the Hindi remake. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.





