Amaran becomes Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing movie at 200 crore worldwide

Rajkumar Periasamy's biographical war-action film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has brought in over ₹200 crore gross worldwide. This makes the film, based on the lives of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Sivakarthikeyan’s highest-grossing film yet. (Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan responds to comparisons between Amaran and Shershaah: ‘With all due respect, we're unique’) Sivakarthikeyan played the late Major Mukund Varadarajan in Amaran.

Amaran box office worldwide

The production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter) of Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund, which read, “Worldwide 200 crores highest grosser for Sivakarthikeyan.” They captioned the post, “From Battle Field to Box Office! #Amaran Hits 200 crores theatrical gross in 10 days #StrongerTogether.”

According to Sacnilk.com, Amaran made ₹114.85 crore net in India in its first week. The film is also expected to have seen a 95.95% jump during the weekend, earning ₹14.5 crore net roughly on Saturday. Given the good reviews and word-of-mouth, the film is expected to continue doing good business at the box office.

Venkat Prabhu reviews Amaran

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) director Venkat Prabhu reviewed the film on X, calling it a ‘must watch’. He wrote, “Absolutely blown away! @Siva_Kartikeyan and #SaiPallavi have delivered the performances of their lives. @gvprakash’s songs and RR are just mesmerizing, and the making is truly extraordinary..every moment is crafted with such brilliance. Huge respect to the director @Rajkumar_KP and the entire #AmaranTeam for this emotional rollercoaster! #AmaranMovie is a must-watch!” Sivakarthikeyan, who had a cameo in GOAT replied, “Thank you saaarrrr.”

About Amaran

Amaran is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. Major Mukund died during a counterterrorism operation in 2014 and received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Sivakarthikeyan played him in the film, while Sai played his wife Indhu. Kamal Haasan produced the film under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.