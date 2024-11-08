Sivakarthikeyan responds to comparisons between Amaran and Shershaah: ‘With all due respect, we're unique’

Ever since Rajkumar Periasamy’s Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran was released in theatres, comparisons have been made to Vishnuvardhan’s 2021 Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah. Talking to Pinkvilla, Sivakarthikeyan said he does not like comparisons between the two films. (Also Read: Amaran director says Major Mukund's family requested him not to mention caste in Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi film) Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra and Amaran is Major Mukund's biopic.

‘Amaran stands on its own’

When asked about how both Amaran and Shershaah don’t just focus on Major Mukund and Captain Vikram Batra’s army lives but also on their personal lives with Indhu Rebecca Varghese and Dimple Cheema, Sivakarthikeyan smiled and admitted that while the Hindi film is ‘good’, he does not ‘like comparisons’.

He said, “Shershaah is a very good film, but I don’t like comparisons. This (Amaran) stands on its own. This is not to prove to anyone that this is better or equivalent. It is to show what Mukund and Indhu have given to this country. That was the only intention.”

Sivakarthikeyan also explained that the film's core is love, despite the action scenes. “Our priority was to show the innocent, soulful love. It’s because of that love that it hit the audience strongly. With all due respect to all the army films, Rajkumar has his uniqueness. He didn’t try to compete with any other film,” he added.

About Amaran

Amaran sees Sivakarthikeyan play the late Major Mukund while Sai plays his wife Indhu. Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film’s music.

The film was released in theatres on October 31 and it made ₹187 crore net worldwide in 8 days, according to Sacnilk.com. It beat Kamal’s Indian 2 collections and comes third only after Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.