Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan film beats Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, mints 241 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 7: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has had a stellar time at the ticket window. In just one week, the film has inched close to ₹250 crore worldwide. In doing this, it has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of the year, pipping Vettaiyan, superstar Rajinikanth's latest release. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, ends week 1 with ₹158 crore) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan's film has earned ₹ 241 crore

In its first week in theatres, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has earned ₹158.25 crore net ( ₹189.75 crore gross) in India. This has been a splendid start to the film, which was pitted against Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer action extravaganza, which had more screens. Despite this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained its momentum after a great start in the Diwali weekend.

While it has been narrowly behind Singham Again in India, the Anees Bazmee film has rubbed shoulders with the bigger release overseas. In its first week,, the film has earned ₹52 crore in the foreign markets, taking its worldwide week one haul to ₹241 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 beats Vettaiyan

On Thursday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of the year, debuting at number nine, right behind Singham Again ( ₹260 crore), but ahead of Vettaiyan, the Tamil film that earned ₹235 crore. Given that Vettaiyan banked on the star power of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil, this is no mean feat for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the franchise, unting Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. The film is expected to see a jump in earnings over the weekend.