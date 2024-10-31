Vettaiyan OTT release confirmed on Amazon Prime Video. Here's when you can watch Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan movie

Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, premiering on November 8. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. (Also read: Vettaiyan movie review: TJ Gnanavel's lackluster follow-up to Jai Bhim squanders Rajinikanth's star power) Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in the movie,

About the Prime Video release

Vettaiyan will be available to stream on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, from November 8.

Vettaiyan follows the gripping journey of SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick police officer renowned for his uncompromising approach to investigation and police justice. Following a failed operation that results in the tragic loss of an innocent life, Athiyan is forced to confront the repercussions of his ruthless methods. As Athiyan navigates a tangled web of criminal activities and internal conflicts, he faces a profound moral dilemma, redefining his beliefs about justice and redemption.

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Hindustan Times that the film would release around November 7. “Vettaiyan released in theatres on October 10 and usually 99% Tamil films release on OTT after four weeks of theatrical release. Vettaiyan has also not been released in Hindi in multiplexes which means that the eight-week window period doesn’t apply for this film. In this scenario, Vettaiyan is likely to release on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video which has bought the OTT rights. However, since the movie is still in theatres, the official news about the OTT release will be shared only a day or two before the release date,” he'd said.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

The HT review of the movie read, “Unfortunately, director Gnanavel is unable to balance Rajinikanth’s star power with his social discourse on these themes and this is what affects the film. Using Rajinikanth to highlight these social issues is applaudable but writing a story that is also engaging and gripping for the audience is also important. The first half of the film is well-written but the second half becomes quite predictable and is a let-down."