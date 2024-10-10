Vettaiyan movie review: TJ Gnanavel's lackluster follow-up to Jai Bhim squanders Rajinikanth's star power

One of the most sensitive yet critical topics that makes headlines across India ever so intermittently is encounter killings. After giving us Jai Bhim, where an activist-lawyer fights for justice for a poor tribal man, director TJ Gnanavel is back with Vettaiyan (Hunter) starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, Ritika Singh and Rana Daggubati. (Also read: Vettaiyan Twitter reactions: Fans dub Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil ‘holy trinity’ of Indian cinema) Vettaiyan movie review: While Rajinikanth shines, the film falters in delivering a gripping narrative, especially in the second half, failing to explore deeper moral dilemmas.

What's the plot?

Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan) is a government school teacher in Kanyakumari and she brings to light the drug trade that takes place around the school. The case is taken on by Kanyakumari SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), who is notorious for encounter killings. He successfully nabs the drug scion and delivers ‘justice’ with an encounter but little does he know that this case is just the beginning of a larger scandal and crime.

Sharanya, who then moves to Chennai to another school, is suddenly hunted down by an unknown assailant and is brutally raped and murdered. The Chennai police identify a young man named Guna as the culprit but he escapes custody. A chase begins.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Commissioner (Ramesh Rao) calls in Athiyan to take over the case and ensure his own brand of swiftjustice. Judge Satyadev (Amitabh Bachchan), whose work involves human rights, keeps a watchful eye on all encounter killings to ensure no innocent man is shot to death by the trigger-happy police. And this is where Satyadev and Athiyan don’t meet eye to eye. When Athiyan kills Guna, the cops have to prove he was the rapist- murderer. Was Guna the culprit? Was this encounter killing justified? What happens next?

Director TJ Gnanavel has tried to combine numerous issues in Vettaiyan. While he tries to tackle the morality of police encounter killings on one hand, he delves into the coaching business in the country. He shows us that the coaching business, especially for exams like NEET, has a dark side where those who can’t afford the high fees get trapped into bank loans and EMIs and eventually see ruin.

Rajinikanth underuntilised?

In the midst of this, you have Superstar Rajinikanth whose aura and stature also has to be catered to. Unfortunately, director Gnanavel is unable to balance Rajinikanth’s star power with his social discourse on these themes and this is what affects the film. Using Rajinikanth to highlight these social issues is applaudable but writing a story that is also engaging and gripping for the audience is also important. The first half of the film is well-written but the second half becomes quite predictable and is a let-down.

Rajinikanth’s character should have explored the inner dilemma a cop goes through every time he kills someone, but the moment never really arrives. Instead, Athiyan is someone who can easily kill someone and walks away believing he has delivered justice. And stating that his wife didn’t want kids since he kills people (as a form of sacrifice?) doesn’t justify his actions in any manner either.

When it comes to the Superstar’s films, the dialogues need to be powerful and in Vettaiyan, they fall short. Apart from a few punches and a long monologue or two, Athiyan’s words are not hard-hitting and impactful. What is impactful though is Amitabh Bachchan’s presence on screen and he’s a great addition to Vettaiyan.

Speaking of the extensive cast list, stars like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier ended up with very small roles in the film. Dushara Vijayan makes her presence felt and is apt as Sharanya. Technically, Anirudh’s music and BGM are excellent and uplift the film in its key moments.

The fans and audience rush to theatres to watch a Superstar Rajinikanth film with all the foot-tapping songs, the style quotient, the comedy, the action and more. Vettaiyan is a mixed bag and doesn’t do justice to either Superstar Rajinikanth and his legacy or to director TJ Gnanvel who gave us the powerful Jai Bhim.