Vettaiyan Twitter reactions: Fans dub Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil ‘holy trinity’ of Indian cinema

Vettaiyan Twitter reactions: Director TJ Gnanavel’s next film, Vettaiyan, after the highly successful 2021 Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, was released in theatres on October 10. The film starring Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Ritika Singh in the lead roles saw most people on X (formerly Twitter) lauding the cast and filmmaking, while others found it underwhelming. (Also Read: Lingaa director KS Ravikumar accuses Rajinikanth of adding ‘artificial’ balloon scene, removing song with Anushka Shetty) Vettaiyan Twitter reactions: Ritika Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil in a still from the film.

‘No compromise on Rajinism’

One fan on X listed down what they thought were the plus points of Vettaiyan, calling the screenplay ‘interesting’ and revealing that the film addresses ‘core issues’ in society. They added, “Thalaivar leads the way and carries the movie on his shoulders but he is not alone which is the best part,” adding, “We can always get just a mass film or just a social message related film but it's very rare to find a film that hits the bullseye.”

Another thought that the film was ‘raw and rustic’ but did not ‘compromise on Rajinism’. “TJGnan wins big. What a superb film, thank you for showing #Thalaivar like this,” they wrote, adding, “Anirudh, Amithabh, Fahad - I bow down to you! every actor's best performance is in this film..”

‘The holy trinity’

One fan was so impressed by Vettaiyan and the performances they wrote, “Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil: The holy trinity of Indian cinema! #BLOCKBUSTERVettaiyan.”

Fans were thrilled to see Manju not being relegated to being just a sidekick. One pointed this out, writing, “After #Thunivu super happy to see @ManjuWarrier4 mam again in a bold female lead role in #Vettaiyan. Unlike others using female leads only for few scenes & songs.”

Fahadh also received praise for his comic timing, one fan wrote, “Fahadh Faasil once again proves why he's one of the best! His timing with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan is impeccable. #BLOCKBUSTERVettaiyan.” Another commented, “This combination cooked so hard. You throw any role at Fafa and he just delivers. #FahadhFaasil.”

‘Mass scenes fall flat’

Despite the good performances, not everyone was impressed with Vettaiyan. A fan wrote that it was no Jailer and that the mass scenes ‘fall flat’ writing, “Not a regular #Rajinikanth movie, it's more of a Gnanavel Movie. Content is good but most of the mass scenes fall flat. #FahadhFaasil the show stealer. Rajini-Fafa Combo scenes were refreshing. Worth watching in theatres and don't expect a Jailer.”

One person called it ‘below average’ claiming that despite the ‘relevant message’ it explores, the film is still ‘formulaic and predictable’. They added, “Lazy making and lacklustre screenplay could easily pull down whatever was supposed to be good in the film, including the Superstar. You gotta be a well researched fan of him to use him well these days, don't think TEG is the one for that. Wasted.”

Another thought the first half was a ‘pure Thalaivar show’ despite the predictable plot, lauding Fahadh’s performance. They added that the film goes downhill in the second half, summing it up with, “Totally a One Time Watchable /Average One.”

Vettaiyan also stars Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.