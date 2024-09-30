Dhanush told Dushara Vijayan he's ‘jealous’ of her for working with Rajinikanth

Actor Dushara Vijayan recently acted with both Dhanush and Rajinikanth. Sharing her experience of working with them with Galatta, she told them about what Dhanush said when she told him she shot for a few scenes with Rajinikanth. (Also Read: Aanand L Rai says Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush is as ‘tragic’ as Raanjhanaa: ‘Both have anger and rage’) Dushara Vijayan played Dhanush's sister Durga in his recent film Raayan.

Dushara on Dhanush, Rajinikanth

Dushara told the publication she shot for Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan simultaneously. She said that Dhanush asked her if she shot with Rajinikanth and admitted to feeling ‘jealous’ when she said yes.

Pinkvilla translated what she said as “I shot for Vettaiyan and Raayan simultaneously. I am very grateful I got to act with Dhanush sir because he’s my favourite hero. He asked me if I had shot for scenes with Superstar Rajinikanth. We all know he’s a huge fan of Thalaivar. I said yes, and Dhanush sir said, I am feeling jealous for the first time because of you.”

Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya. They married in 2004 in their early 20s after dating for 6 months and parted ways in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2024. They share two sons, Yatra and Linga. Dhanush hasn't shared the screen with Rajinikanth yet.

Upcoming work

Dushara will soon star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in theatres on October 10. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rana Daggubati, in addition to Rajinikanth and Dushara. The film will see Rajinikanth and Amitabh come together for the first time in three decades after Hum.

Rajinikanth will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie apart from Vettaiyan. He is filming for the project that also stars Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra. The film will be released in theatres sometime next year.

After Raayan, Dhanush is directing another project called Idli Kadai, which will also star him, and another film called Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. He will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.