Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts as Nagarjuna's Coolie scene gets leaked: '2 months of hard work gone in vain'

Led by Rajinikanth, Coolie is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has spoken out against the recent leak of a Coolie scene featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni. He shared that because of the leak, ‘two months of hard work' was wasted. The filmmaker took to X to 'humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices'. Also read | Rajinikanth celebrates Onam with swag, grooves to Vettaiyan song on the sets of Coolie. Watch Director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests not to leak videos from Coolie shoot; Nagarjuna on a poster of Coolie (right).

‘I humbly request not to engage in such practices’

He tweeted, "Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you."

In reaction, an X user said, "Yes absolutely..." Another tweeted, “We believe in you don't worry Loki (Lokesh Kanagaraj). Sure Coolie will set a new benchmark.... concentrate on your work...”

What exactly happened

Nagarjuna's scene from the sets of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie recently leaked on social media. The actor, who plays a character named Simon in the film, can be seen shooting for a violent scene. In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna can be seen dressed in a white suit and beating up a man with a hammer.

One video seems to have been shot from far, which sees the actor in action. Another video taken from much closer sees him threaten a man before beating him up with a hammer. In the video, a crew member narrates some Tamil lines with proper pronunciation to Nagarjuna before he says them.

More about the film

Coolie is expected to hit theatres in 2025. The team of Coolie welcomed Nagarjuna onboard the film on the occasion of his birthday in August 2024. Welcoming him, Lokesh had tweeted, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of Coolie as Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir."

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film stars Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha. Rajinikanth will play Deva.