Nagarjuna's brutal scene from the sets of Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie leaks online

A video of Nagarjuna shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in Visakhapatnam has leaked online. The actor, who plays Simon in the Rajinikanth-starrer, can be seen shooting for a brutal scene captured on camera by a fan. Nagarjuna will play Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. A video of him shooting leaked online.

Nagarjuna’s leaked scene from Coolie

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna can be seen dressed in a white suit and beating up a man with a hammer. One video seems to have been shot from far, which sees the actor in action. Another video taken from much closer sees him threaten a man before beating him up with a hammer. In the video, a crew member narrates some Tamil lines with proper pronunciation to Nagarjuna before he says them.

A fan who shared the video on X wrote, “#COOLIE : #Nagarjuna Scenes Leaked. This is Gonna Be Bigger This Time. #Rajinikanth | #LokeshKanagaraj.” One fan thought that Nagarjuna’s character in Coolie might be on par with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, writing, “@iamnagarjuna look And Dialogue BackGround Song. Vikram Range Undhi Nag Character.”

However not everyone was impressed as some thought the character was repetitive, looking much like Suriya’s Rolex from Vikram. One X user wrote, “#Nagarjuna as SIMON in #coolie... heavy coat pota #rolex vibes...there's a reason y loki said he'll retire soon. His style of making is gonna get saturated among audiences soon.”

Nagarjuna in Coolie

At the end of August, Lokesh formally announced on X that Nagarjuna was roped in for Coolie and that he plays Simon. Sharing his enthusiasm for working with the team, the actor responded to the director on X, “Thank uuuu Loki, I hv been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh. Looking forward to be sharing screenspace with the Thalaivar!!”

Apart from Nagarjuna, the filmmakers introduced Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha. Rajinikanth will play Deva. The film went on floors in Hyderabad in July, and the team shot in Chennai in August. At the end of that month, filming shifted to Visakhapatnam’s fishing harbour and they have been shooting there ever since. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie is expected to hit screens in 2025.