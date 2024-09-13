Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 8 gets 5.9 billion viewing minutes on opening night: ‘Feeling thrilled’

Actor Nagarjuna recently returned to TV to host the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. The 8th season of the show was launched on September 1, and the actor-host took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some statistics regarding the opening episode, calling it ‘groundbreaking’. (Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Here's full list of 14 contestants, when and where to watch) This is Nagarjuna's 6th consecutive time as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Nagarjuna on Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Nagarjuna shared a poster of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on X, claiming that the launch episode registered a TVR of 18.9. He also claimed that the show registered 5.9 billion viewing minutes. He wrote, “5.9 billion minutes of record breaking viewing. The power of entertainment. BIGGBOSSTELUGU8 just shattered records of viewing minutes and ratings.”

He added, “Feeling thrilled and honored to witness your love which made Bigg Boss to reach incredible new heights! We’re setting new standards in entertainment. Tune in for the drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments only on #BiggBossTelugu8 @Disneyplushotstartelugu @StarMaa.”

About Bigg Boss Telugu 8

This is Nagarjuna’s sixth consecutive season as the show host, with Jr NTR and Nani hosting the first two seasons. 14 contestants were sent inside the house earlier this month, where they will compete against each other and do tasks to grow the prize pool with no upper limit. There’s also no captaincy and ration this season, which means no immunity during voting and that they will have to earn ration through tasks.

Actors Rana Daggubati, Nivetha Thomas, Nani, Priyanka Mohan and director Vishwadev Rachakonda were the guests on the opening episode. In the first week, eight contestants face the threat of elimination - Vishnupriya, Nainika, Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Shekar Basha, and Kiraak Seetha. Naga Manikanta, Shekar Basha, and Kiraak Seetha find themselves in the danger zone. But this weekend’s episode will determine who stays or leaves the house.