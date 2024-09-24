Ashok Selvan denies being a part of Dhanush's next directorial Idli Kadai: ‘I am an ardent fan but…’

Dhanush recently announced that his fourth directorial and 52nd film as an actor has been titled Idli Kadai. While there were rumours that Ashok Selvan has been roped in to star as Dhanush’s brother in the film, the actor clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that he’s not a part of the project. (Also Read: Dhanush announces his 4th directorial and 52nd film titled Idli Kadai; shares concept poster) Ashok Selvan says he will not star in Dhanush's next film Idli Kadai.

Ashok Selvan not a part of Idli Kadai

A tweet by an X user claimed that Ashok will play Dhanush’s brother in Idli Kadai, Arun Vijay will play the antagonist, and Nithya Menen will play the female lead. They also wrote that the film shooting is underway in Theni, and the following schedule will take place in Chennai.

Ashok retweeted it, clarifying that while he is an ‘ardent fan’ of Dhanush and would like to work with him someday, he is not a part of Idli Kadai. He wrote, “I love @dhanushkraja sir and an ardent fan and look forward to be working with him in the future but, would like to clarify that I am not part of #IdlyKadai.”

Ashok’s fans thanked him for clarifying while others seemed disappointed. One fan wrote, “Good, you clarified,” another commented, “What are you saying?” One fan commented with broken heart and crying emojis. Some hoped he would work with Ajith Kumar, writing, “waiting for your proper reunion with AK after Billa 2.”

About Idli Kadai

Dhanush shared the concept poster for Idli Kadai last week. It shows a roadside shack against a starry night. A shopkeeper can be seen inside it while another man watches him. Directed by and starring Dhanush, the film will see music by GV Prakash Kumar. Kiran Koushik is the cinematographer, and Prasanna GK is the editor. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures produces the film with Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.