GV Prakash Kumar reacts to trolling after separation announcement from Saindhavi: ‘It’s unacceptable’

Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar recently announced his separation from his wife, singer Saindhavi, on May 13. On Wednesday, he released a strongly-worded statement responding to trolls who speculate about his relationship. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’) Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar got married in 2013.

GV Prakash responds to trolls

Over the last two days, the musician has been the target of trolls who have questioned his character. To put an end to that, Prakash released a statement in Tamil, claiming that their separation was mutual and that unnecessary speculation was hurting everyone involved.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He wrote, “It’s disheartening to see people debate about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on personal lives just because they’re celebrities. Has Tamil people’s honour come down so much that they don’t realise how their comments hurt people?”

He also added that their families and loved ones know the reason behind the separation, writing, “The reason for our separation has been conveyed to our family members and friends. We decided after careful consideration. I’m writing this to convey that your comments, irrespective of the intentions, are hurtful. Please respect everyone’s emotions; thanks to everyone for their support.”

Their separation statement

Prakash and Saindhavi got married 11 years ago, in 2013. In 2020, they welcomed a baby girl named Anvi. On May 13, Prakash and Saindhavi shared similar statements on their social media, announcing that they’re parting ways. They mentioned separating for the ‘sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other’. They also added, “Acknowledging that we’re growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time.”

Upcoming work

Prakash is the only son of G Venkatesh and playback singer AR Reihana, who is the elder sister of music director AR Rahman. After starting out as his career as a singer, and later composer, he also ventured into acting. Prakash has films like Thangalaan, Emergency, Sarfira and Lucky Baskhar in his kitty. He also recently acted in Dear.