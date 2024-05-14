GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’

Music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife-singer Saindhavi have announced their separation. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they shared a similar statement. They were married for 11 years. (Also Read | GV Prakash: Meet the versatile composer-actor of Tamil cinema) Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.

Prakash and Saindhavi announce separation

Prakash and Saindhavi made the announcement just over a month ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary. His note read, “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other.”

He added, "We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You."

About Prakash and Saindhavi

Prakash tied the knot with his schoolmate and singer Saindhavi in 2013. They became parents to a daughter, Anvi, in 2020. The duo collaborated on many projects and produced several chart-topping hits. GV Prakash is AR Rahman’s nephew. His mother, AR Reihana, is the older sister of the veteran music composer.

Saindhavi's post on their 10th wedding anniversary

Last year, taking to Instagram, Saindhavi had shared their wedding photo on their 10th wedding anniversary. She wrote, "It's been a decade since we got married but just feels like yesterday. Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the love of my life @gvprakash. Thank you for being an amazing friend, awesome husband and an incredible father to our daughter. Thank you for being the most amazing human being that you are. Love you to moon and back. 10 done and forever to go!!!"

Prakash's projects

Prakash has a massive lineup of films he’s composing for in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, including Vikram’s Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Nithiin’s Robin Hood, Suryia’s yet-to-be-titled film and more. He will act in Idimuzhakkam, 13, Kalvan and Dear.