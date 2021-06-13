Happy birthday GV Prakash: Meet the versatile composer-actor of Tamil cinema

Very few singers and music composers have made it big as actors in the annals of Indian cinema. Tamil music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar is one of the few who has been successful in both the domains.

In the last 10 years, GV Prakash Kumar has successfully composed music for over 50 albums. As an actor, he has starred in nearly 30 films.

The artist, who turned 34 on Sunday (June 13), has always mesmerized the audience with his skills. On his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the versatile personality of Kollywood:

Debut at 18

GV Prakash made his debut as a music composer with the 2006 release, Veyil.

Related to AR Rahman

Not many would know that GV Prakash is related to Oscar-winning AR Rahman. He is Rahman’s nephew. His mother, AR Reihana, is the older sister of the veteran music composer.

Has collaborated with mega singers

GV Prakash has contributed to various projects of AR Rahman. He has also worked with Harris Jayaraj and sang a few popular songs in Anniyan (2005) and Unnale Unnale (2007).

Acting debut

GV Prakash made his acting debut with the 2015 film Darling and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South for his performance in the film.

How music happened to him

During his school days, he wanted to be an engineer or cricketer but ended up becoming a music composer.

Belongs from a family steeped in musical traditions

Apart from the fact that AR Rahman is his uncle, GV Prakash’s mother too is a playback singer.

