Confirmed: Dhanush to direct Arun Vijay in his next

Tamil star Dhanush has been having a great 2024 with his latest directorial, Raayan, turning out to be a blockbuster. Raayan, an action crime drama, made around ₹160 crore at the box office and was Dhanush’s 50th film. The Gray Man actor is currently busy with his next directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Why is the moon angry with me?), a romantic comedy that he is producing under his banner Wunderbar Productions. Now, the latest news is that Dhanush’s next directorial will star actor Arun Vijay. (Also read: Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th film is a must-watch for its performances and unexpected twists) Dhanush will direct Arun Vijay in his next film.

Arun Vijay in Dhanush's next

Sources close to the development confirmed to Hindustan Times exclusively that actor-director-singer-producer Dhanush is indeed going to direct Arun Vijay in his next film. This movie marks the Vada Chennai star’s fourth directorial. “Yes, Arun Vijay is acting in this film to be directed by Dhanush and Dhanush is likely to play an important character in this film as well,” stated the source to HT.

Other details will be announced by the production house too, according to the source. Given that Dhanush has a penchant for stories set in rural Tamil Nadu with strong characters and action, this film could follow a similar route.

What's Dhanush upto?

Right now, Dhanush is reportedly travelling in south Tamil Nadu on a recce for an upcoming film. The Kollywood star will next be seen in director Shekhar Kammula’s Kubera, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh. Kubera is likely to release in December this year. His directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, is eyeing a December release as well. This movie, which has music by GV Prakash Kumar, has an ensemble cast of ast of Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Priyanka Mohan is playing a cameo in this movie. As for Arun Vijay, he has director Bala’s Vanangaan, an action drama, which is set for release in October.