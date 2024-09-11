Dhanush's red card by TFPC revoked; actor settles issues with producers who complained against him: Report

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) had called out Dhanush in July for taking ‘advances from multiple producers’ and failing to deliver films in return. They had also asked producers to convene with the TFPC before signing the actor for new projects. Asianet News reports that the issue has now been resolved. (Also Read: When Vishnu Vishal turned down Dhanush’s Raayan and apologised to fans: ‘Could not accommodate it’) The Tamil Film Producers Council called out Dhanush for 'taking advances from multiple producers'.

Dhanush’s red card revoked

In July, the TFPC put out a statement, and a portion of it read, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

The actor had taken advance amounts from Thenandal Films and Five Star Creations for films that had never taken off for various reasons. The publication now reports that Dhanush will pay back the amount he took, with interest, to Five Star Creations and has agreed to do a film with Thenandal Films. Both production houses had complained against him to TFPC and his red card was revoked on these conditions.

The TFPC has yet to release a statement about this at the time of writing. Dhanush will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Telugu-Tamil-Hindi film Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He will also produce and direct Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

What happened

In July, the TFPC announced that the commencement of all new film projects would be halted from August 16 and all film-related work will be halted from November 1 to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of filmmaking and check the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses. In the same note, they announced a ban on Dhanush.

Karthi, the treasurer of Nadigar Sangam expressed concern that the TFPC did not consult with their organisation before taking a decision on Dhanush, calling the ‘sudden decision’ as ‘completely unacceptable’. The TFPC however issued another statement, claiming the producers’ body had informed the Nadigar Sangam a year ago about five top stars whose ‘call sheets’ were “causing a lot of headaches” to producers.