Nadigar Sangam member Karthi opposes TFPC's decision on Dhanush: ‘Completely unacceptable’

Karthi, the treasurer of Nadigar Sangam, spoke to the press and opposed the Tamil Film Producers Council’s (TFPC) decision to red-card Dhanush. He clarified that Nadigar Sangam did not support the decision and wasn’t consulted at the meeting. (Also Read: Tamil Film Producers Council to halt film-related work from November 1; calls out Dhanush for not completing projects) Karthi opposed TFPC's decision on Dhanush.

Nadigar Sangam opposes TFPC’s decision

Karthi, Karunas and Poochi Murugan addressed the press on behalf of the Nadigar Sangam. They expressed concern that the TFPC did not consult with their organisation before taking a decision on Dhanush.

Karthi said to the press, “Typically, the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam reach a mutual agreement when raising a complaint against an actor or producer. However, no complaint was raised with us regarding Dhanush. The sudden decision to ban him is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose TFPC’s statement. All Tamil film associations should meet to come to a mutual agreement.”

Karthi further stated that Nadigar Sangam Chairman Nassar and Secretary Vishal were consulted before he made this statement to the press. “Even the decision to stop shooting wasn’t consulted with our organisation. Their decision will affect numerous workers, not just actors.”

TFPC’s statement about Dhanush and film shoots

On Monday, the TFPC released a statement that all film-related activities, including shooting, will be halted from November 1. They also stated that new projects will not be allowed to commence from August 16, with old projects requested to be wrapped up by October 30.

The decision was taken to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of filmmaking and check the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses. The resolutions were passed by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association.

In the same statement, they called out Dhanush, asking producers to approach them before roping him in for new projects. They wrote, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”