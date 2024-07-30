Mahesh Babu is all praise for Dhanush's ‘stellar act’ in Raayan, says the film is brilliantly directed and performed

Mahesh Babu calls Raayan a ‘must watch’

Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Raayan…. Stellar act by@dhanushkraja… brilliantly directed and performed. Outstanding performances by@iam_SJSuryah,@prakashraaj,@sundeepkishan, and the entire cast. An electrifying score by the maestro @arrahman. (fire emoticons) A must-watch…Congratulations to the entire team!”

Dhanush thanked Mahesh Babu for his words of appreciation and shared it on his timeline. "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh gaaru. It takes a heart. My team is thrilled," read the post.

Reacting to his praise, Sundeep Krishan commented, “Thank You sir..sweet of you & glad you enjoyed the film.”

More details

Raayan has collected ₹42.65 crore over its first weekend in India, according to sacnilk.com. Raayan is Dhanush’s 50th film, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The film follows Kathavaraayan aka Raayan, a hotel owner in Chennai who hunts down the gangs who earlier ruined his family.

Earlier Dhanush shared a note on his X account thanking his fans for a blockbuster birthday gift. Captioning with folded hands and heart emojis, he wrote, “My sincere thanks to the audience, film fraternity, friends, press and media, and my pillars of support - my fans for showering me with all your blessings. This is the best blockbuster birthday gift ever. Om Namashivhaaya! With love, D.”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dhanush’s Raayan totally packs a punch and is a must-watch for its captivating performances and unexpected story twists. It’s a stellar 50th career film for Dhanush.”