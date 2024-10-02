Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan face-off in an epic tale of justice. Watch

Rajinikanth is back with his swagger with his much awaited crime action-thriller Vettaiyan. The veteran actor is reuniting with his Andha Kanoon co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the TJ Gnanavel directorial. The trailer of the film released on Wednesday shows both the megastars in an epic face-off. (Also read: Rajinikanth recalls when Amitabh Bachchan was in financial crisis: 'The whole Bollywood was laughing at him') Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan.

About the trailer

The tariler starts with the police department identifying a crime incident. Subsequently, a strong case is being built to use an encounter to execute the perpetrator. Rajinikanth is depicted as the person chosen to confront the individual. The criminal is shown as a barbaric mastermind who commits crimes against women. Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati's characters are also introduced in the trailer.

More details

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. Meanwhile, Ritika Singh plays a cop named Roopa, Dushara Vijayan plays a teacher named Saranya, Manju Warrier plays the love interest Thara, Rana Daggubati plays Natraj, and Fahadh Faasil plays Patrick.

Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Amitabh had shared his thoughts on the prospect of reuniting with Rajinikanth via an Instagram post and said, "Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

Vettaiyan marks Amitabh's Telugu debut and Rajinikanth’s 170th film. It will be released in theatres on October 10 on the occasion of Dusshera.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. The Tamil sports drama tackled themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination. It opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.