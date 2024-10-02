Aamir Khan leaves Amitabh Bachchan stumped with question about Jaya Bachchan on KBC 16: ‘Woh kaunsa hero tha jiska…’

Aamir Khan left Amitabh Bachchan stumped with his question about Jaya Bachchan on the sets of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. The actor, along with his son Junaid Khan, will be part of a new special episode of KBC, part of Big B's upcoming birthday celebrations. (Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Aamir Khan and son Junaid to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday) Aamir Khan will be part of Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 16.

Aamir asks Amitabh a question about Jaya

In a clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Aamir told Amitabh, "Mere paas ek super duper sawaal hai (I have a super duper question)." Amitabh responded with, “Ji ji (Yes).”

Aamir continued, “Jab Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi, kisi aur hero k saath, woh kaunsa hero tha jiska naam sunke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous hojaate the ki, 'Hmm, accha' (When Jaya ji went to shooting with some other hero, who was that one hero whose name would bother you and you get jealous that, 'Hmm, ok').”

Amitabh reacts to Aamir's question

Amitabh was seen looking surprised at Aamir and then smiling. Junaid smiled sitting next to Aamir on the hot seat. The video was shared with the caption, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein tazza. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (On actor's birthday, Aamir Khan remembered some old memories. Watch! #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, at 9 pm, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)!" Amitabh will clock his 82nd birthday on October 11.

Aamir will surprise Amitabh on KBC sets

Recently, Sony shared a promo in which Aamir and Junaid shared that they would surprise Amitabh on KBC sets on his birthday. In the video, they stepped out of their vanity van and walked towards the entrance of the set. Aamir then looked into the camera, and said, “Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haan (Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't reveal it)”.

About KBC 16

KBC 16 is the official Hindi adaptation of the show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Amitabh has been the host since it began in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan briefly replaced him during the third season. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.