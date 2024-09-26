KBC 16: Can you answer 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Can you answer the ₹ 7 crore question?

After winning ₹1 crore, Amitabh asked Chander the ₹7 crore question. It was--Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587? Chander wasn't aware of the answer, and having exhausted his lifelines, he decided to quit the show. Chander was asked by Amitabh to guess the answer, and he chose option A) Virginia Dare. It was the right answer. Had Chander selected this option, he would have won ₹7 crore, making another record this season.

What did Chander win, what was the ₹ 1 crore question?

The KBC 16 contestant won ₹1 crore and a car. The question that made him win the prize money is--The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'? The options were: A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania and D) Brunei. Chander, after using the 'Double Dip' lifeline, answered Tanzania which was the correct answer.

Who is Chander Prakash?

As reported by Times of India, Chander Prakash is a UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, 22-year-old Chander had shared on the show that he battled several health obstacles in life. At the time of his birth, there was a blockage in his intestine. He has undergone seven surgeries till now. However, he still has intestinal issues and has been asked by doctors to do his eighth surgery.

The show has been airing on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television since August 12 this year.