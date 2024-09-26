Menu Explore
KBC 16: Can you answer 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

ByAnanya Das
Sep 26, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Find out the ₹7 crore question that Chander Prakash couldn't answer, and quit the show.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 featured Chander Prakash on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan, the host. The rollover contestant won 1 crore and became this season's first crorepati. After that, the next question was for 7 crore, the grand prize. However, Chander didn't know. the answer to that. He quit the game and took home 1 crore and a car. (Also Read | Chander Prakash becomes first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, gets a car too; Amitabh Bachchan hugs him. Watch)

KBC 16: Chander Prakash with Amitabh Bachchan on the show.
KBC 16: Chander Prakash with Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

Can you answer the 7 crore question?

After winning 1 crore, Amitabh asked Chander the 7 crore question. It was--Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587? Chander wasn't aware of the answer, and having exhausted his lifelines, he decided to quit the show. Chander was asked by Amitabh to guess the answer, and he chose option A) Virginia Dare. It was the right answer. Had Chander selected this option, he would have won 7 crore, making another record this season.

What did Chander win, what was the 1 crore question?

The KBC 16 contestant won 1 crore and a car. The question that made him win the prize money is--The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'? The options were: A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania and D) Brunei. Chander, after using the 'Double Dip' lifeline, answered Tanzania which was the correct answer.

Who is Chander Prakash?

As reported by Times of India, Chander Prakash is a UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, 22-year-old Chander had shared on the show that he battled several health obstacles in life. At the time of his birth, there was a blockage in his intestine. He has undergone seven surgeries till now. However, he still has intestinal issues and has been asked by doctors to do his eighth surgery.

The show has been airing on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television since August 12 this year.

Follow Us On