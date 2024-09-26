Chander Prakash becomes first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, gets a car too; Amitabh Bachchan hugs him. Watch

Season 16 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) found its first crorepati in contestant Chander Prakash. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sony Entertainment Television posted videos as KBC host Amitabh Bachchan hailed Chander. (Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting ‘electric shocks’ while filming Sara Zamana) Chander Prakash is the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Chander Prakash is first crorepati of KBC 16, wins car too

In the clip, Amitabh stood in front of the audience and screamed, " ₹1 crore". The people cheered and clapped for Chander. Amitabh then said, "Gale lagjaiyyye aap humare (let's hug)" and hugged him. The video was posted with the caption, "Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye (This season's first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Parkash from us)!"

In another video, Amitabh told the audience that apart from winning the amount, Chander also won a car. He then asked the contestant the ₹7 crore question. However, the question wasn't part of the clip.

What was the ₹ 1 crore question?

Let us take a look at the ₹1 crore question which made Chander first crorepati of KBC 16. The question was--The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'? The options were: A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania and D) Brunei. After using the 'Double Dip' lifeline, Chander answered Tanzania which was the correct answer.

What was the ₹ 7 crore question?

The host then asked Chander the ₹7 crore question. It was--Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587? Since Chander didn't know the answer and had exhausted his lifelines, he quit the show. When Amitabh asked Chander to guess, he chose option A) Virginia Dare, which was the correct answer.

Who is Chander Prakash?

The 22-year-old is a UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir, as reported by Times of India. Earlier, Chander had shared on the show that he battled several health obstacles in life. At the time of his birth, there was a blockage in his intestine. He has undergone seven surgeries till now. However, he still has intestinal issues and has been asked by doctors to do his eighth surgery.

About KBC

KBC 16 started airing on Sony Entertainment Television from August 12. It premieres on the channel on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.