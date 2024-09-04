Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's musical love story: Report

Fahadh's Bollywood debut in works?

As per the report, a source stated, “Fahadh and Imtiaz have done several meetings over the last few months, and their energies have aligned in the right way. Both of them prefer to work in the right set up, and are set to team up for the first time. Fahadh is also excited to debut in the Hindi space with a director like Imtiaz.”

“Imtiaz is making a pure love story and the casting for the female protagonist is underway. He is excited about the subject and feels this is the right time to tell the story. He has gone ahead to pitch the film to Fahadh because he feels that the actor fits the bill and the story calls for his casting,” they added. If Fahad indeed signs on the dotted line, the film is likely to go on floors by the first quarter of next year and release by the end of 2025.

About Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh began his career with Malayalam films, making his official debut with Kerala Cafe in 2009. He appeared in films like Anjali Menon's 2012 buddy movie Bangalore Days, Mahesh Narayan's 2017 survival thriller Take Off, Venu's 2018 adventure thriller Carbon, Madhu C Naryanan's 2019 film Kumbalangi Nights, Dileesh Pothan's 2021 crime drama Joji, and most recently, Jithu Madahvan's gangster comedy Aavesham earlier this year.

Fahadh made his Tamil debut with Mohan Raja's 2017 action thriller Velaikkaran, and susbequently appeared in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 2019 film Super Deluxe and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2022 action thriller Vikram. Fahadh also made his Telugu debut with Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster action film Pushpa: The Rise. Fahadh will next be seen in Vettaiyan (Tamil) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu).

Meanwhile, Imtiaz is basking in the critical success of his latest directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix India.