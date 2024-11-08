Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, ends week 1 with 158 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 7: The first week at the box office has been monumental for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy has maintained its pace over the weekdays after a bumper opening weekend around Diwali. This has given it the momentum to finish strongly in its opening week and increase the chances of a solid lifetime haul, as per Sacnilk. (Also read: Anees Bazmee calls box office difference between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again ‘minute’) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy scaled new heights in week one

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹9.50 crore on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. This means the film saw a mere 11% fall from its collections on Wednesday. The Thursday haul took the film's lifetime collections (in India) to ₹158.25 crore net. This has become the fastest Kartik Aaryan film to the ₹150-crore mark. It should cross the ₹200-crore mark in the second week by its momentum.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also done well overseas. While final figures for the first week are yet to arrive from the foreign markets, the film is expected to cross the $6-million ( ₹50 crore) mark there.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

What has been truly remarkable about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's journey at the ticket window so far is how it has punched above its weight and kept pace with Singham Again, the Rohit Shetty film that was also released on the same day. Even though Singham Again is a bigger film with more stars and has the advantage of more screens, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has slowly closed the gap between the two. On Thursday, it finally surpassed the Ajay Devgn-starrer, earning ₹9.50 crore against Singham Again's ₹8.75. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 still trails Singham Again in overall collections by about ₹15 crore net.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It unites Kartik Aaryan (who starred in part 2) with Vidya Balan (who starred in part 1). The film also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.