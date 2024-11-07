Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy collects 227 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remains steady on Day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 garnered ₹148.75 crore India Net collection within six days. The Anees Bazmee directorial earned ₹48.50 crore from overseas as per its collection till Wednesday. The supernatural-comedy recorded a six-day ₹178.50 crore India gross collection. The Kartik starrer had witnessed a drop in its collection on Wednesday as it earned ₹10.75 crore as compared to Tuesday's ₹14 crore. The report also stated that it had an overall 25.82% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, November 06, 2024.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the horror-comedy franchise. Kartik reprises his character of ghostbuster ‘Rooh Baba’ aka Ruhaan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Triptii Dimri plays his love interest in the horror-comedy. Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the first part is once again back in a grey-shade character. However, this time there is mystery around two Manjulikas, with Madhuri Dixit also playing a pivotal character. Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Shataf Figar, Manish Wadhwa, Saurabh Dubey, Denzil Smith, Suresh Menon and others in crucial roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on November 1. Despite of releasing on the same day, both movies benefited due to the festive weekend. Apart from starring Ajay in titular role, the movie also featured Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan. The movie also has an extended cameo appearance by Akshay Kumar.