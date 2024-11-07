Menu Explore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy collects 227 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 07, 2024 08:26 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film earned ₹227 crore within six days despite facing competition from Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued its box office momentum despite a slight dip in its earnings on Wednesday. The horror-comedy has retained its position despite facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer action-drama Singham Again. The film recorded a six-day worldwide collection that stood at 227 crore, reported by Sacnilk. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sails past 200 crore after strong Tuesday)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>227 crore worldwide within six days.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film collected 227 crore worldwide within six days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remains steady on Day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 garnered 148.75 crore India Net collection within six days. The Anees Bazmee directorial earned 48.50 crore from overseas as per its collection till Wednesday. The supernatural-comedy recorded a six-day 178.50 crore India gross collection. The Kartik starrer had witnessed a drop in its collection on Wednesday as it earned 10.75 crore as compared to Tuesday's 14 crore. The report also stated that it had an overall 25.82% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, November 06, 2024.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the horror-comedy franchise. Kartik reprises his character of ghostbuster ‘Rooh Baba’ aka Ruhaan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Triptii Dimri plays his love interest in the horror-comedy. Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the first part is once again back in a grey-shade character. However, this time there is mystery around two Manjulikas, with Madhuri Dixit also playing a pivotal character. Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Shataf Figar, Manish Wadhwa, Saurabh Dubey, Denzil Smith, Suresh Menon and others in crucial roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on November 1. Despite of releasing on the same day, both movies benefited due to the festive weekend. Apart from starring Ajay in titular role, the movie also featured Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan. The movie also has an extended cameo appearance by Akshay Kumar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
