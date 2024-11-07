Thug Life release date teaser: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film to hit screens on this date in 2025. Watch

Thug Life release date: On Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, released a glimpse. They also announced that the film will be released in theatres in multiple languages on June 5, 2025. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan can't get enough of ‘appa dearest’ Kamal Haasan's new look for his next film) Thug Life release date: Kamal Haasan's film will be released in theatres on June 5, 2025.

Thug Life release date and glimpse

The film’s producers, Raaj Kamal Films International, released a new glimpse on Kamal’s birthday. “His STORY, His RULES,” they wrote, releasing a 44-second video in Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. While offering a power-packed view of what the film will look like, the glimpse did not reveal much about the story. Apart from Kamal, who’s shown as a warrior and a contemporary man, the glimpse features Silambarasan TR.

Thug Life also stars Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. Anbariv choreographed the film’s action sequences.

More about Thug Life

The team unveiled the film's title on Kamal's birthday last year. The 3-minute glimpse featured the Thug Life Theme song, which the actor said was penned within an hour. Kamal and Mani reunite for the first time after their 1987 film Nayakan. Shooting for the film commenced in January this year and wrapped up in September. Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi were initially roped in for the film but were replaced by Silambarasan and Ashok.

Shruti Haasan’s birthday wish

His daughter, Shruti Haasan, posted a monochrome picture of her and Kamal taken from behind to wish him on his birthday. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happy birthday appa. You’re a rare (gem emoji) and walking by your side is one of my favourite things to do in life. I know you don’t believe in god, but you’ll always be his / her chosen child and I’m always so excited to see all the magical things you do. To many many more birthdays and celebrating many more dreams come to life. Love you so much pa.”

Apart from Thug Life, Kamal will also be seen in Shankar’s Indian 3 and the sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. He's also shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project.