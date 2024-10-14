Shruti Haasan can't get enough of ‘appa dearest’ Kamal Haasan's new look for his next film

Kamal Haasan switched up his look for his next film and his daughter Shruti Haasan can’t get enough of it. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and it looks like he’s ready to shoot for his next project. (Also Read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's reunion fetches whopping ₹150 crore for satellite rights) Shruti Haasan seems to love her father Kamal Haasan's new look.

Kamal Haasan’s new look

Kamal’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International posted a picture of the actor on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “New journey with a new look! #JourneyBegins. #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan @ikamalhaasan.” Dressed in a grey oversized hoodie, Kamal sports slicked back salt-and-pepper hair. He also sports an extended goatee and poses while looking into the camera.

His daughter, actor Shruti seemed impressed with the new look. Re-sharing it on X, she wrote, “Appa dearest (pink heart and evil eye emojis) looking (sunglasses emoji).”

Fans also seemed equally impressed, with one of them commenting, “Aandavar new look!” Another wrote, “what a look!” Many however wondered which film Kamal was shooting for. One fan commented, “this look for which film?” Another wrote, “Something big is coming up.”

In January this year, the production house had announced that Kamal’s 237th film will be with the action choreographers-turned-directors brothers, known as Anbariv, so many wondered if that’s the film that went on floors. They recently received a National Award for their work in KGF 2.

Recent work

Kamal and Mani wrapped up shooting for their film, Thug Life, at the end of September. The film's production house treated fans with a shoot completion announcement on X. They also shared a video featuring filming moments of Mani. At the end, Mani along with Kamal and entire team announced the wrap.

Thug Life is touted to be a gangster drama. Apart from Kamal, it also stars Silambarasan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri.The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Kamal was last seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. There are sequels planned for both the films.