Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's reunion fetches whopping 150 crore for satellite rights

Thug Life, Mani Ratnam's long-awaited reunion with Kamal Haasan, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. As per a report by Deccan Herald, the film has now scored one of the biggest deals for satellite rights in the Tamil film industry. Netflix has reportedly acquired the satellite rights of Thug Life. Kamal Haasan's Thug Life cracks an impressive satellite rights deal

Thug Life's whopping satellite rights sale

The report quotes film distributor Kartik Ravivarma as saying, "Yes, the deal has been struck. Netflix has purchased the rights for Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece for a remarkable ₹149.7 crore. This marks one of the highest deals for Tamil movies.”

“After Vikram, Kamal Haasan's business has experienced significant growth, while Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series has been well-received by audiences. Their reunion generated excitement with the announcement, and as the film approaches the final stages of shooting, the business has soared and set to achieve new heights in Tamil Cinema," he added.

With its whopping satellite right sale, Thug Life has surpassed that of Ajith's upcoming Good Bad Ugly ( ₹95 crore), Suriya's Kanguva ( ₹100 crore), and Vijay's The GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time ( ₹110 crore).

About Thug Life

The film is touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life is co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. The film was announced on Kamal's 69th birthday last year.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam 36 years after their seminal epic crime drama, Nayakan. After Thug Life, Kamal Haasan will also appear in S Shankar's epic Indian 3 and in a more prominent role than the first part in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's blockbuster Telugu dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. Kamal will reprise his role of Supreme Yaskin, the chief antagonist, in the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam last directed his two-part adaptation of the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan.