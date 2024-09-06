Kamal Haasan flies to US to study Artificial Intelligence at top institute: Report

Kamal Haasan is 69, but his age hasn't stopped him from keeping up with the advancing technology. A Deccan Herald report states that the veteran actor has flown to the US in order to study Artificial Intelligence at a top institute. (Also Read – Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in legal trouble over OTT release: Report) Kamal Haasan enrols for a course in Artificial Intelligence

Kamal Haasan flies to the US

The report states that Kamal left to the US this past weekend to start a 90-day course in AI. However, he'll attend the course only for 45 days, and then will return to India in order to complete his work obligations. Kamal seems to incorporate AI in his future projects.

“I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments. Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry,” Kamal told the publication in an earlier interaction last year.

In Kamal's last film, Indian 2, he played a 100+ plus old action star, and relied heavily on prosthetic for his look. Also, in Nag Ashwin's blockbuster epic sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, he played the chief antagonist Yaskin, in which his look was achieved through heavy VFX. He'll resume his part in a longer role in the sequel. Kamal will also be seen in Shankar's historical drama Indian 3 and Mani Ratnam's action drama Thug Life next year.

Anil Kapoor's AI achievement

Earlier on Friday, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was selected in Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the realm of AI. His inclusion came after he won a landmark court case last year that reserved his rights to his voice, mannerisms, voice, and dialogues, including his memorable catchphrase “Jhakaas!”

Anil took to his Instagram handle and posted the magazine cover which also featured him. He wrote in the caption, “With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity. Thank you for recognizing this endeavor @time !”

Along with Anil, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson was also featured in the list for her raising the issue of her voice being exploited for the unauthorised use in an AI