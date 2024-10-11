Menu Explore
Shruti Haasan calls out IndiGo for over four-hour delay without update; airline responds

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 11, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Shruti Haasan took to X to mention that the airline provided no updates on the delay, leaving her and other passengers stuck at the airport.

Actor Shruti Haasan recently expressed her frustration at an airline on social media after experiencing a disappointing encounter when her flight was delayed for four hours. She said they should find a better way to inform their passengers. Also read: Shruti Haasan schools person asking her to speak in south Indian accent: Not ok to call us ‘idly sambar dosa’ either

Shruti Haasan expressed her views on social media.
Shruti Haasan expressed her views on social media.

Shruti gets angry

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mention that the airline provided no updates on the delay, leaving her and other passengers stuck at the airport.

She wrote, “Hey I’m not one to normally complain but @IndiGo6E you guys really outdid yourself with the chaos today, we’ve been stranded in the airport with no information for the past four hours – maybe figure a better way for your passengers, please? Information, courtesy, and clarity”.

Several social media users retweeted her post, calling out the airline for their customer service.

Airline responds

The airline said that the delay was caused due to the weather conditions in Mumbai.

Reacting to Shruti's post, the airline responded, “Ms Haasan, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how inconvenient extended wait times can be. The delay is due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which is affecting the arrival of the operating aircraft".

“We hope you understand that these factors are beyond our control, and we assure you that our airport team is doing their utmost to assist customers and ensure their comfort,” they added.

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film produced by Hombale Films saw Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, apart from Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. Salaar 2 is currently in production and expected to release next year. Shruti will also star alongside Adivi Sesh in Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit. The film tells the story of two ex-lovers who are forced to work together one last time.

