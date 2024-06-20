Shruti Haasan schools person asking her to speak in south Indian accent: Not ok to call us ‘idly sambar dosa’ either

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan recently held a Q&A session on Instagram. During the session, she called out a bizarre question and schooled the person for showing micro racism towards her. She also asked them not to ‘be funny’ in this matter. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan has a heart-to-heart with Shruti Haasan: ‘How beautiful is romance and how it terribly ends’) Shruti Haasan called out a person for asking her to 'talk in south Indian accent'.

Shruti calls out micro racism

A follower asked Shruti on Instagram to ‘Say something in South Indian accent’. Given that she’s a Tamilian, she urged them to stop being racist, replying, “Ok… So This sort of micro racism is not ok And it’s not ok when you look at us and say idli dosa sambar either. And no you don’t imitate us well so don’t try and be funny” While she did not name any specific instance, it seems Shruti is tired of south Indians being made fun of both on and off screen.

A screen grab of Shruti Haasan's Instagram stories.

When Shah Rukh faced backlash

Shah Rukh Khan faced backlash a few months ago for calling Ram Charan ‘idly vada’ at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. While Ram kept his cool, his makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, claimed she walked away after Shah Rukh’s remark. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan.”

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film produced by Hombale Films saw Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, apart from Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. Salaar 2 is currently in production and expected to release next year. Shruti will also star alongside Adivi Sesh in Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit. The film tells the story of two ex-lovers who are forced to work together one last time.