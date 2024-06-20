Upasana Konidela shares Klin Kaara birth video as she turns 1; proud dad Ram Charan holds daughter close. Watch

Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl, Klin Kaara, turned a year old on June 20. An emotional Upasana took to her Instagram to share a video of the baby’s birth to her naming ceremony and reflect on the profound changes this year has brought to their lives. (Also Read: Baby girl can't take her eyes off Ram Charan in adorable video. Watch) From the first time Ram Charan held Klin Kaara to her naming ceremony.

Klin Kaara’s first birthday

“Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times. @alwaysramcharan,” wrote Upasana, sharing the video. The video sees Upasana and Ram discussing marriage and parenthood while their parents share their joy.

In the video, Chiranjeevi says, “All of us are eagerly waiting to hold the little star.” Ram says, “Lot of people, lot of stress. Everyone kept saying, it’s been 11 years, what are you two doing? I guess, everything finds its own place, in time. This baby found its time then,” about how they had their first baby a decade after their marriage.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012, and had their first child, Klin, on June 20, 2023. The video also includes some footage from their lavish wedding in Hyderabad, apart from the baby’s naming ceremony. It shows everything from the first time Ram held her and ends with Chiranjeevi announcing her name.

Ram Charan on fatherhood

Recently, Ram spoke to TOI about how he’s ‘addicted’ to his daughter. He noted that Klin is now old enough to recognise and miss people, so he feels left out when he’s not around her. He also claimed that till she goes to school, he will plan his schedules around her because he doesn’t want to miss a single moment.

His favourite activity in the day was to feed his daughter, said Ram, adding, “I feed Klin twice a day, I love doing that. I do my readings with her too. Upasana is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I can get her to finish a whole bowl of food, I have some superpower when it comes to this.”

Upcoming work

Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. He will soon resume shooting for films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Shankar.