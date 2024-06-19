Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj dies due to illness in Hyderabad: Report

Chiranjeevi’s ex-son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj, died on Wednesday due to an illness. According to Zee Telugu, Sirish had been ill for a while now and died following hospitalisation in Hyderabad. Actor Sri Reddy, who shares a contentious relationship with Chiranjeevi’s family, also took to Facebook to share the news and mourn his death. (Also Read: Renuka Desai hits back at troll commenting on her divorce with Pawan Kalyan: He was the one who left me and remarried) Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela was married to Sirish Bharadwaj.

Sirish Bharadwaj dies

Sri took to Facebook to share an old picture of Sirish with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja and their daughter, Nivrithi. She wrote, “(Chiranjeevi ex alludu) sirish bharadwaj is no more..At least now Rest in peace raaa, sirish bhardwaj everyone cheated on you raa.” She also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Rest in peace sirish.” According to Zee Telugu, Sirish died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad for an illness. The hospital and family are yet to release a statement.

Sirish and Sreeja

In 2007, 19-year-old Sreeja Konidela eloped and married 22-year-old Sirish at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad. After the wedding, she spoke to the press and claimed that she had a ‘threat’ from her family’s side and was seeking protection. She married Sirish against her family’s wishes and had sought police protection against her father. Chiranjeevi had lodged a kidnapping complaint against Sirish, claiming she was a minor.

The couple became nationally famous for marrying against the odds. They had a daughter, Nivrithi, in 2008. Only Ram Charan and her mother Surekha visited her at the hospital. In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish and his family. They got divorced in 2014, and Sreeja reconciled with her family. Sirish joined politics. Sirish later remarried, and so did Sreeja. Sreeja married Kalyaan Dhev in 2016 in their families’ presence, but they called it quits in 2022. They have a daughter, Navishka.