Shruti Haasan confirms breakup with Santanu Hazarika: ‘I am single, unwilling to mingle, enjoying my life’

Amid rumours of a breakup, actor Shruti Haasan confirms that she is single. In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the actor confirmed her breakup with Santanu Hazarika. While she admitted she ‘doesn’t like answering these questions’ she sarcastically responded to the fan’s query. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan has a heart-to-heart with Shruti Haasan: ‘How beautiful is romance and how it terribly ends’) Shruti Haasan spilled the beans about her relationship status.

‘I am single’

One of the first questions Shruti received on her Q&A was ‘single or committed’. “I don’t enjoy answering these questions. But, I am entirely single, unwilling to mingle, only working and enjoying my life. Bye. Enough?” she replied sarcastically. The actor is currently in Mumbai for work and while stuck in traffic, she decided to answer questions on everything from home decor to if she prefers shopping online or offline. She also spoke about her upcoming films, answering only a few questions before ending the session.

Rumours of breakup

In April, there were rumours that Shruti and Santanu had parted ways after dating for years. Adding to the speculation, they both unfollowed each other on Instagram, deleted all their photos together and Shruti didn’t wish Santanu on his birthday. She also took a small social media break and then marked her return with a cryptic post that read, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be.” A source told HT City, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.”

Upcoming work

Shruti will soon star in Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit with Adivi Sesh. The film tells the story of two ex-lovers who reunite to pull off a heist. Talking about the film in her Q&A session, Shruti said, “It's so special, I don't even know where to begin and I am so excited for this and for all of you to see it. Love the team, love everyone and I am just super, super, super, super stoked'.”

Shruti will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth, if reports are to be believed. She was seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and will be seen in the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. She was also supposed to star in John Philip’s The Chennai Story but is rumoured to have walked out of the project.