Here's what Shruti Haasan replied when an Instagram user asked ‘You smoke pot right?’

Shruti Haasan is known for her candid avatar on social media where she often interacts with her fans. In her recent Instagram session, the actor utilised a quick lunch break from work to answer questions from fans. On Monday afternoon, the actor held a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. She wrote, “Ask me something fun. Lunch break has happened (sic).” To this, when a fan asked her about whether she smokes or not, here's what she replied. (Also read: Shruti Haasan requests filmmakers to not make heroines dance in snow: 'Just have to wear a blouse and saree') Shruti Haasan did not hold back when some users asked her some interesting questions on her Instagram.

Shruti did Instagram QnA

Shruti asked her fans to post questions via her Instagram Stories to which she would respond in her break. One of the users here asked if Shruti Haasan has the habit of smoking and wrote: "U smoke pot rightttt?" To this, Shruti posted a selfie of her face with a tattoo filter and responded, “No, I don’t. I don’t drink either. I lead a sober life and I am so thankful for it (sic).”

Shruti Haasan on her Instagram Stories.

Shruti's replies to fan questions

Shruti replied to a number of fun questions from users in her unabashed way. When a user asked, "Have you ever felt like eating music", Shruti said, “100 PERCENT! Whenever I hear a good riff, I feel like putting it in my mouth and… Do you know what I mean? You do. That’s why you asked me this. Yes, sometimes I love music so much, I feel like eating it.” A user then asked "How many times u fart today?" To this the actor said, "Three times, which is not bad! Not bad at all." Another asked who is her current favourite actress, to which she posted a picture of Cate Blanchett.

Shruti's latest Instagram post

Shruti also took to Instagram to post that she has returned to playing music after a month. She posted a black and white video of herself singing while playing the piano. In the caption she wrote, "So … back to writing and playing after a whole month of zero music making … mixing old and new - not chasing perfection just so thankful I get to scream my lungs out and say whatever I want back in the studio tomorrow - phew !!!!!!"

Shruti Haasan will be next seen alongside Prabhas for the first time in the upcoming Telugu action-thriller Salaar, which is being directed by KGF-fame Prashant Neel.

