Shruti Haasan says some men always expect her to pay on dates because she has ‘so much money’

Shruti Haasan recently discussed relationships and dating, on Tinder Swipe Ride. In conversation with Kusha Kapila, the actor revealed what she looks for in a partner and detailed her past experiences dating men who always expected her to pick up the tab. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan can't get enough of ‘appa dearest’ Kamal Haasan's new look for his next film) Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about why she insists on splitting the bill on dates now.

Shruti Haasan on dating

Shruti stated in the chat that some men have expected her to always pay on dates because she’s financially stable and has ‘so much money’. She said, “I feel like financial independence for women is super important, but on the flip side, I have to say, because I have been financially independent for so long, I have instances where the guy just doesn't offer to pay spend times. Because they are like you have money.”

She added that while paying for things is her ‘love language’ she has learnt her lesson, “And I offer…you want it, I will get it. I'll pay the bill because that's my nature and that's my love language. And after three months, I will be like, nine times we have eaten out, and you have not paid. And he is like, oh, but I thought you love it, and you have so much money, and then I am like no. So now I am very particular that it's split.”

Shruti also shared in the video that her ideal man would be someone with a ‘good sense of humour’ and someone ‘who likes to have fun’. She also advised that men and women should be ‘financially sensitive’ while in relationships and go on dates to places that can be affordable to both.

Shruti last publicly dated artist Santanu Hazarika but the two split earlier this year.

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prasanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. She will soon star in Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam in Telugu. In Tamil, she’s starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth, apart from Philip John’s English-Tamil film Chennai Story.