Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shruti Haasan says some men always expect her to pay on dates because she has ‘so much money’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Oct 18, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Shruti Haasan recently got candid about her ideal partner, on how men expect her to always pay on dates and more. Here's what she said.

Shruti Haasan recently discussed relationships and dating, on Tinder Swipe Ride. In conversation with Kusha Kapila, the actor revealed what she looks for in a partner and detailed her past experiences dating men who always expected her to pick up the tab. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan can't get enough of ‘appa dearest’ Kamal Haasan's new look for his next film)

Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about why she insists on splitting the bill on dates now.
Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about why she insists on splitting the bill on dates now.

Shruti Haasan on dating

Shruti stated in the chat that some men have expected her to always pay on dates because she’s financially stable and has ‘so much money’. She said, “I feel like financial independence for women is super important, but on the flip side, I have to say, because I have been financially independent for so long, I have instances where the guy just doesn't offer to pay spend times. Because they are like you have money.”

She added that while paying for things is her ‘love language’ she has learnt her lesson, “And I offer…you want it, I will get it. I'll pay the bill because that's my nature and that's my love language. And after three months, I will be like, nine times we have eaten out, and you have not paid. And he is like, oh, but I thought you love it, and you have so much money, and then I am like no. So now I am very particular that it's split.”

Shruti also shared in the video that her ideal man would be someone with a ‘good sense of humour’ and someone ‘who likes to have fun’. She also advised that men and women should be ‘financially sensitive’ while in relationships and go on dates to places that can be affordable to both.

Shruti last publicly dated artist Santanu Hazarika but the two split earlier this year.

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prasanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. She will soon star in Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam in Telugu. In Tamil, she’s starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth, apart from Philip John’s English-Tamil film Chennai Story.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On