Ahead of Amaran's release, check out 5 biopics on Indian soldiers

Rajkumar Periasamy’s Tamil film Amaran, produced by Kamal Haasan, will be released in theatres on October 31 for Diwali. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died in 2014 during a counterterror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the film’s release, we look at five biopics based on Indian soldiers. (Also Read: ‘Amaran is a tribute to all Indian soldiers and their families’: Sivakarthikeyan) Sivakarthikeyan, Adivi Sesh and Sidharth Malhotra in stills from Amaran, Major and Shershaah.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Janhvi Kapoor played the titular Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly into a combat zone. Gunjan joined the IAF in 1996 and is a 1999 Kargil war veteran. The inspirational film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Major (2022)

Adivi Sesh essays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, one of the soldiers martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film follows his journey to becoming a soldier in the Indian Army, making his death all the more heart-wrenching. It stars Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shershaah (2021)

In this sweet and poignant film, Sidharth Malhotra plays Captain Vikram Batra, killed in action during the Kargil war, and his twin brother Vishal. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, remains memorable for the Yeh Dil Maange More reference and the way it delves into his life story.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sam Bahadur (2023)

India’s first field marshall, Sam Manekshaw, began his service during World War II and had a career that is worth telling. Vicky Kaushal played Sam in this biopic which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Sam lived a hearty life and eventually died after retirement in 2008 due to pneumonia.

Where to watch: Zee5

Pippa (2023)

Captain Balram Singh Mehta fought along with his siblings on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The title refers to the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76, which floats on water like an empty ‘pippa’ (tin) of ghee. Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur headline this coming-of-age tale.

Where to watch: Prime Video