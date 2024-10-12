Janhvi Kapoor reveals 'life-threatening moment' while filming Devara Part 1: ‘Nothing but thin silk saree to protect me’

Looking back

The actor took to Instagram to relive the filming experience. She shared clips from when she shot for the hit track Chuttamalle alongside her team in Thailand.

Posting the BTS moments on her social media handle, she wrote, “Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not”.

In one video, Janhvi is seen in front of a water body, and says, "This might be the most life-threatening moment. I am going into jellyfish-infested waters. Nothing but a thin silk saree to protect me. I hope I survive, I hope it is worth it. I hope it is a memorable shot.”

In another slide, she showed the “beware” sign as the water was infested with jellyfish. In one clip, the actor is seen talking about climbing a “really sharp rock” and then coming to the dangerous waters.

There was one video in which the actor was making a sand castle, going to the location in a jetty, wrapping it up with a goofy selfie.

Reacting to the post, one of her followers wrote, “What a crazy schedule it was — not to miss … you making sand castles on the shore —- tooo cute”, with another sharing, “This video song is going to break all the records”.

About the film

The film also stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. In the film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

Meanwhile, Saif portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Janhvi has a small role in the film. Janhvi and Saif made their debut in Telugu films with this film. The former has already signed another Telugu film with Ram Charan.