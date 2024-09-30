Devara part 1 box office collection worldwide day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film grosses 304 crore

Devara part 1 box office collection worldwide day 3: Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres last Friday and received mixed reviews. The film has now grossed ₹304 crore worldwide, including a strong $5 million in the US. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 box office worldwide collection: Jr NTR-starrer is world's 2nd highest grossing film, beats Transformers) Devara part 1 box office collection worldwide day 3: Jr NTR in a still from the film.

Devara part 1 box office

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara: Part 1 posted that the film has collected ₹304 crore gross worldwide in its first weekend. They wrote, “A hurricane named #Devara…has wiped out every nook and corner with his 'X' style of destruction. #BlockbusterDevara.” They also released a new poster of Jr NTR’s titular character with a machete in his arms. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹190 crore gross in India.

One of the film’s US distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas also posted on X that the film has crossed the $5 million mark in the country. “Ruthless and unforgiving #Devara’s rampage has driven it $5 Million+ North America Gross. What a Sensational First Weekend,” they wrote, sharing the news. Hamsini Entertainment claimed that Devara: Part 1 made £440,131 gross in the UK and Ireland and more than $750,000 in Australia.

Jr NTR about Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR attended Devara: Part 1’s premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, USA, last week. The actor joked about the film that it’s all ‘me and me’ after sharing the screen with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 film RRR. He also said, “You’ve got Devara the father, and you’ve got Varada the son. It is…I mean I really don’t want to give a lot of spoilers, but it is rollecoaster journey of a father and son.”

Devara: Part 1 also stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Ajay, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma in key roles. The film tells the story of the titular character Devara, played by Jr NTR, who refuses to allow the men of Yerra Samudram to take part in illegal activities after doing it for years. It also shows how his son Vara steps up to carry on the family legacy.