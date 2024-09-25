Jr NTR surprises audience at RRR screening during Beyond Fest; talks about Devara Part 1. Watch

Jr NTR surprised the audience at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles by turning up at the free screening of RRR. The organisers held the screening in preparation for the film festival, which will take place from September 25 to October 9. The actor received a rousing welcome at the festival, where his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 will be screened soon. (Also Read: Devara Part 1: Jr NTR thanks Telangana government for extra shows, hiked ticket prices) Jr NTR looked excited to talk about his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 at Beyond Fest.

Jr NTR at Beyond Fest

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Beyond Fest posted a picture of Jr NTR talking at the festival and wrote, “Unreal. The icon NTR made a surprise appearance tonight to tell us about his new film DEVARA. The world is not ready.”

Jr NTR’s team also posted a video on X in which the host can be seen introducing him before he comes on stage. He says, “I wanna welcome to the stage…he has travelled from Hyderabad, India,” and is met with loud cheers. He continues, “It is unbelievable that we’re in this position, even in the same building as this man,” introducing him as the star of RRR and Devara.

The audience can be seen hooting and cheering as Jr NTR takes the stage, even standing up to welcome him. The host says, “So, Los Angeles, please give it up for the Man of the Masses. He's a wonderful international superstar. There's no one like him. He's the star of RRR. He's the star of Devara. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for NTR.”

Devara: Part 1 to be screened soon

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, was screened at the inaugural of the film festival. Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 will be released in theatres on September 27 and screened at the film festival on September 26 at 6:30 pm. Recently, the film's pre-release event was cancelled in Hyderabad due to overcrowding. Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi flew out of Hyderabad the same evening.