Internet impressed with Alia Bhatt's Telugu after she sings Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1. Watch

Alia Bhatt recently impressed the internet with her singing skills when she sang Chuttamalle from Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. She recently belted out a few lines of the song featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, and everyone was impressed with her perfect diction. (Also Read: Jr NTR said he ‘prayed’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha) Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with her singing skills when she sang Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1.

Alia Bhatt sings Chuttamalle

Jr NTR and Alia recently collaborated with Karan Johar to promote their upcoming films Devara: Part 1 and Jigra respectively. The team of Devara shared a clip from that video of Alia singing on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The ever gorgeous @aliaa08 sang the global sensation #Chuttamalle song. #Devara @tarak9999 #DevaraKaJigra.” The short 21-second clip shows her singing the romantic number in Telugu, making Jr NTR go, “Oh my god! Wow.”

If the comments under the video are anything to go by, fans were as impressed by Alia’s singing as Jr NTR was. “Alia voice set chai theatre lo @DevaraMovie (Want to hear Alia’s voice in the film too),” commented one person. Another wrote, “Singing chance ivachu kada telugu lo. (Why not give her a chance to sing for a Telugu film)” A fan commented, “Cute singing alia.” Another agreed, “Yemanna padinda. (She sang so well)” A fan opined, “Alia Bhatt winning hearts of Telugu people again.”

Upcoming work

Koratala’s Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Janhvi and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Jr NTR plays dual roles as Devara and Varadha, Saif plays Bhaira, and Janhvi plays Thangam in the film. It will be released in theatres on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While nothing much about the film’s story is known, the trailers hint at a struggle for power in a seaside community.

Alia will soon star in Vasan Bala’s Jigra with Vedang Raina as her co-star. The film will be released in theatres on October 11. The film tells the story of a sister’s struggle to free her brother, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail. With no options left, she decides to break him out of jail to ensure his safety.