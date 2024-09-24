Jr NTR said he ‘prayed’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt were co-stars in SS Rajamouli's 2022 blockbuster historical epic RRR, but their equation is also very personal. In a recent chat with Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia revealed that the first time she and husband Ranbir Kapoor discussed names for their then-to-be-born baby, she was at Jr NTR's Hyderabad home. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt shares pics with Aishwarya Rai, other celebs from Paris Fashion Week: 'A night to uplift, embrace, inspire') Jr NTR wished Alia Bhatt's daughter is named Raha

Alia on her equation with Jr NTR

“This love started with Taarak very graciously coming to the Brahmastra press meet in Hyderabad. I remember I was fully pregnant at that time. He said, ‘Ya ya, we do the event, then after that, you all have to come to my house for dinner.’ And we had such a warm evening on that terrace, chatting. That was the first time we actually discussed possible baby names in front of everyone else. Ranbir said, ‘If it’s a girl, it'll be this. If it's a boy, it'll be this,'” Alia said. Jr NTR added, “I started praying, I wish it was Raha. And finally, there she is (laughs).”

Alia and NTR also talked about how becoming a parent changed them as professionals. NTR said the birth of his son Abhay made him shed his star image and seek out something creatively fulfilling that would make being away from his son worth it. Alia also said that she's changed as a person after the birth of Raha as she's invested in another human, since actors tend to get self-obsessed. She also said her next release Jigra, about a sister protecting her brother at any cost, came at an opportune time when she was feeling extremely protective of her newborn daughter.

About Jigra

Jigra is slated to release in cinemas on October 11. Direcred by Vasan Bala, it stars Alia and Vedang Raina as the sister and brother. Also starring Manoj Pahwa, the escape thriller is co-produced by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan's Dharma Productions. Alia will also be star in Alpha, Love & War, and Jee Le Zaraa.