Devara Part 1: Jr NTR thanks Telangana government for extra shows, hiked ticket prices

The Telangana government issued a new GO on Monday evening approving extra shows and hiked ticket prices for Koratala Siva’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1. Jr NTR, who plays the lead role in the film, thanked the government for their support. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 release trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan lock horns in wild adventure. Watch) Jr NTR will play dual roles in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1.

Jr NTR thanks TS government

Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the government for passing the new GO for Devara: Part 1. He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM, Sri @revanth_anumula garu, and Cinematography Minister, Sri @KomatiReddyKVR garu, for issuing the new G.O. for the #Devara release. Grateful for your unwavering support for our Telugu Film Industry!” His brother, actor-producer Kalyanram posted a similar note thanking them.

The new GO allows an extra show to be screened at 1 am on the film’s release date, September 27, in 29 theatres with tickets allowed to be hiked by ₹100. Six shows will be allowed on opening day from 4 am onwards with tickets allowed to be hiked by ₹100. For 9 days, from September 28 to October 6, five shows will be allowed to run with tickets to be hiked by ₹25 in single screens and ₹50 in multiplexes.

This move comes a few days after the Andhra Pradesh government passed a similar GO allowing extra shows and hiked ticket prices. On Saturday, Jr NTR posted on X, thanking Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and other AP government officials for their ‘continued support of Telugu cinema’.

Pre-release cancelled

Recently, the film’s team was in the news when their pre-release event in Hyderabad got cancelled due to an overwhelming amount of fans reaching the venue. Jr NTR and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor released video statements thanking everyone for their love and expressing disappointment at not being able to meet them in person. Director Trivikram Srinivas and producer Naga Vamsi were also supposed to be at the event.

The film’s team later released a statement claiming, “The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd. For the safety of everyone we had to make the tough decision to call off the event.” They also blamed the rain and Ganesh Nimarjanam for trying to hold the event indoors at Novotel instead of at an open-air venue.

About Devara: Part 1

Directed by Koratala, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Janhvi and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also sees Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma in key roles. It is Jr NTR’s first solo release in 6 years and Janhvi, Saif’s debut in Telugu.