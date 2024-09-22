Devara Part 1 release trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan lock horns in wild adventure. Watch

Intense fairytale

The trailer starts with Jr NTR narrating his dream in which the sea colour has changed to red. The video then pans to slaughter in the sea, hinting that the red colour was a result of blood bath.

As we go ahead, with Prakash Raj’s voiceover, the characters are introduced in the story, which comes with high intense action sequences.

Saif Ali Khan makes an appearance as a ruthless man who is a friend of Jr NTR. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is playing the love interest role. Jr NTR double role is also seen in the video.

It is narrated that Bhaira (Saif) has created a monster on the mountains to oppose the godly monster of the sea. That sets the stage for the two Jr NTRs — Devara and Vara — to decide whose courage is more important: the courage to fight or the courage to survive.

Jr NTR on the film

Sometime back, Jr NTR spoke to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a promotional video about Devara: Part 1. He shared that the Koratala Siva-directorial was ‘never’ meant to have a sequel. He said, “We never wanted to actually make this film in two parts. Never. We never had the intention of making it into two parts. But going deep into it, when we started shooting for it, it’s characters-driven.”

The actor reiterated that it’s not just his titular character that’s important to the story, but also Saif’s Bhaira and Janhvi’s Thangam drive it forward. “Talk about Bhaira…I really don’t think one part is enough for me to convey to the audiences what Bhaira actually is. Even for Janhvi, you know, her character’s name is Thangam. What you’re gonna see (is) a beautiful love story, which is there in the film. It’s just not a love story because you need to have a romantic track in a movie, it’s not that. Janhvi’s character is completely interwoven with Devara as a movie,” he added.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Jr NTR plays dual roles - father and son, Devara and Varadha. Saif plays Bhaira and Janhvi plays Thangam. Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain play supporting roles in the film that will be released in theatres on September 27.

The film is Jr NTR's first solo release in six years after Trivikram Srinivas' 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Koratala's last film Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan underperformed at the box office and gave him his first flop. Janhvi and Saif debut in Telugu with this film, the former has already signed another Telugu film with Ram Charan.