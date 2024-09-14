Jr NTR asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘how long was Animal’ when he asks what's Devara: Part 1 runtime

Jr NTR, Sandeep's exchange

The official X handle of Devara on Saturday shared the promo of the chat, which will be dropped in its full form on Sunday. In the video, Sandeep is seated with Jr NTR, Koratala, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, and posing questions related to the film to them. When he asks what the runtime of Devara: Part 1 is, Koratala jokes that it's ironical that Sandeep is asking the runtime of a film. Jr NTR then asks Sandeep, “What's the runtime of Animal, sir? 3:15?” Sandeep responds that it was in fact 3 hours 24 minutes, much to Jr NTR's amusement. Sandeep also appreciates the scale, VFX, and action of the film.

Koratala confesses that it was tough to write Janhvi's character. However, she soon jokes that Sandeep is asking her the film's full storyline. When Sandeep asks Saif to quote one of his dialogues, Saif embarrasingly says, “I knew you'd ask me this,” as everyone laughs. Sandeep also asks Saif if his character is going to get killed in the first part or he'd make it to Part 2 too. Jr NTR also says the 35-minute underwater sequence in Devara is going to grab a lot of eyeballs. He also mentions the character of a shark, created by CGI, and the “mad interaction” between the protagonist and the shark. At the end of the promo, Janhvi claims Devara would be a big hit and will blow people away.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with RRR. The trailer of the film sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. The trailer hints at an intricate plan by Saif's character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear. Janhvi appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son.

Devara: Part 1 reunites NTR Jr with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on Janatha Garage. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27. Karan Johar will handle the North India theatrical distribution.