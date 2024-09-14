The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan part of guest list. Watch
Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show boasts a star-studded guest list, ranging from Bollywood stars to cricketers. It premieres on Netflix on September 21.
The wait for the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is almost over! The new trailer released by Netflix India on Saturday gave a sneak peek into the star-studded guest list for this season, which included film celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, to T20 World Cup champions and the cast of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Also read: Kapil Sharma announces premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Know when and where to watch)
About the trailer
If the trailer is any indication, expect double the fun in this season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The trailer showed a glimpse of Alia playing dumb charade with Karan Johar, and then there's Dafli (Sunil Grover), who arrived and asked whether she is the one who is known as Alia Bhatt. Teasing Dafli, she replied that she is Alia Bhatt Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kapil asked Rohit Sharma whether their show has played a lucky charm for him and the rest of the team, because when they appeared during the last season they had just missed the World Cup win, but this time around they are T20 champions. A fun segment also showed the cast of Devara: Part 1 playing a fun game with each other on stage. Janhvi also danced to Chuttamalle on stage.
More details
The caption of the post read, "When your favourite guests meet Kapil & gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai. Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par (Your Saturdays are bound to turn funnier than ever. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday only on Netflix).”
There was a lot of buzz around the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show coming to a halt due to its poor ratings. The series, however, received mixed opinions from viewers. The first season had celebrity guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.