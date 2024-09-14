The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan part of guest list. Watch

About the trailer

If the trailer is any indication, expect double the fun in this season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The trailer showed a glimpse of Alia playing dumb charade with Karan Johar, and then there's Dafli (Sunil Grover), who arrived and asked whether she is the one who is known as Alia Bhatt. Teasing Dafli, she replied that she is Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kapil asked Rohit Sharma whether their show has played a lucky charm for him and the rest of the team, because when they appeared during the last season they had just missed the World Cup win, but this time around they are T20 champions. A fun segment also showed the cast of Devara: Part 1 playing a fun game with each other on stage. Janhvi also danced to Chuttamalle on stage.

More details

The caption of the post read, "When your favourite guests meet Kapil & gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai. Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par (Your Saturdays are bound to turn funnier than ever. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday only on Netflix).”

There was a lot of buzz around the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show coming to a halt due to its poor ratings. The series, however, received mixed opinions from viewers. The first season had celebrity guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.