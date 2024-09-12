Rajiv Thakur says The Great Indian Kapil Show team praised him for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack 'except Sunil Grover'

Comedian-actor Rajiv Thakur, who was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has spoken about the reaction of his The Great Indian Kapil Show co-stars after watching the Netflix series. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rajiv said that Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek watched and lauded his performance. However, he added that he didn't get any reaction from Sunil Grover. (Also Read | Rajiv Thakur says Kapil Sharma postponed US tour so he could shoot for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack) Rajiv Thakur talked about Sunil Grover not watching IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Rajiv talks about Sunil

Rajiv said, "Except Sunil Grover Paaji, everybody expressed their happiness and congratulated me. I believe he might be caught (up) and would see the show whenever he gets the time. I was with Kapil paaji when I got to know that the series has been released and I informed him about the same and he wished me luck. He binge-watched the series and loved the same. He texted Anubhav Sinha and then called me to appreciate me."

Rajiv on Archana, Krushna's reaction

Rajiv added, "Archana Ma'am's reaction was very heartwarming. She has been very encouraging and always believes that I haven't gotten my due in comedy. She was aware that I am doing a webseries but didn't know which one. When she saw the trailer, she put up an Instagram story mentioning that I was unrecognizable. She messaged me after watching the entire series and appreciated me for my work and stated that she was happy that I bagged a project wherein I can get my due as an actor." He added that Kiku Sharda praised and congratulated him. Krushna Abhishek also watched a few episodes and called to congratulate him.

About IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack show

Based on true events, the six-episode series dramatises the 1999 hijacking incident of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight by terrorists. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the show features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, and others. Rajiv played Ibrahim Akhtar, aka Chief, in the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

It is hosted by Kapil Sharma. The show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. It will return with its second season on September 21. The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year.