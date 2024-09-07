Rajiv Thakur says Kapil Sharma postponed US tour so he could shoot for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Rajiv Thakur, known for playing a negative character in the thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, recently shared a story about Kapil Sharma coming to his rescue. The actor, who frequently participates in Kapil's comedy tours, was facing scheduling conflicts when he needed to shoot for Anubhav Sinha's show. In an interview with India Today, Rajiv revealed that Kapil adjusted the dates of his tour to accommodate his shooting schedule for the Netflix show. (Also read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack review: Avengers of Indian acting assemble for Anubhav Sinha's gripping, nuanced thriller) Rajiv Thakur revealed how Kapil Sharma supported him to manage his IC 814 shooting schedule.

Rajiv Thakur expresses gratitude towards Kapil Sharma

While sharing how much Kapil and his friends liked the show, Rajiv said, “It's all thanks to Kapil that I managed to do the show. The series team asked for my dates in June last year, which were already with him for our America tour. This is why I decided to say no but when Kapil got to know about it, he encouraged me to take up IC 814. He told me, 'Tu series kar, hum show push kar denge (you do the series, we will push the show)'. And that's how our show was postponed to July. I had already committed to him, so I would have rejected the show, but he pushed me, and I am thankful for that. This is what true friends do, isn't it?”

He also said, “Whatever one does in life, I think we are each other's biggest cheerleaders. We are so happy when one of us succeeds and that is how we have been for years. Archana ji (Archana Puran Singh) was so happy, saying that my credit was long due. And when she watched the show she also posted a long note about us. I remember Kapil also watched the show late at night after a shoot and immediately messaged Anubhav sir. He called me the first thing the next morning and he sounded so happy and proud. I think this makes me so much happier.”

About IC 814

IC 814 is based on the December 24, 1999, hijacking of Indian Airlines IC-814 aircraft by five terrorists, which happened just 40 minutes after the plane took off from Kathmandu. Rajiv plays the hijacker Ibrahim Akhtar alias Chief in the series. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.