Alia Bhatt-Diljit Dosanjh's Chal Kudiye out: An anthem for women with ‘Jigra’. Watch

The song was released by Jigra team on Tuesday. It marks the reunion of Alia and Diljit eight years after they worked together in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Track out

The track sung by Diljit and Alia is written by Harmanjeet Singh. Manpreet Singh is the music director of the song.

Shot with Alia and Diljit, the song is an uplifting anthem which puts spotlight on the strength, courage and resilience of women across different sectors. In the music video, Diljit is seen wearing an all-white ensemble, while Alia is seen in a black attire, with her T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Ghar.’

There is one segment which also reflects on the suffering of women, and the world waking up to the same, to demand justice and change.

Fans react

The song turned out to be a musical treat for all their fans, who took to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Alia ne Diljit ke sath milkar Dil Jeet liya (they got together and won our hearts),” wrote one user, with another exclaiming, “Beautiful”.

One comment read, “Alia's voice matches dilijit's energy so beautifully”, with another mentioning, “Ikk Kudi to Chal Kudiye”.

“Very nice song,” shared one user. Another comment read, “Awesome awesome awesome @diljitdosanjh and @aliaabhatt Punjabi aa gye oyeeee”.

“What an amazing collab AB x DD,” read one comment, with one user coming up with a special request for Alia, writing, “Always said this, saying it again, Alia your voice is beautiful. Please keep singing in promotions, future movies and everywhere you go”.

About their past collab

Earlier, Alia and Diljit had lent their voices for the Udta Punjab hit song Ikk Kudi (Club Mix). They also featured together in the film. The film, written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, put spotlight on the growing drug abuse by the youth in Punjab, and its repercussions on the families involved. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others.

About Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film, led by Alia Bhatt, will narrate an emotional brother-sister story, with its share of action and intense sequences. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. It also stars Vedang Raina. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.